The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

LON SGE opened at GBX 610.40 ($7.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The Sage Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 581.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 668.02.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider John Bates purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,728 ($64,969.95). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

