The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

