The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) stock opened at GBX 62.75 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.30 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.80. The company has a market cap of £370.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

