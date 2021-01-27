The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.63

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and traded as low as $125.60. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) shares last traded at $126.80, with a volume of 3,078,295 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L)’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

