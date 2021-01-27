The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 228.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,550 shares of company stock worth $4,551,984. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,558,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,866,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

