The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

The National Security Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ NSEC remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923. The National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

