The Lovesac’s (LOVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.27 million, a P/E ratio of -442.31, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock worth $36,598,021. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

