The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 1,479,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,122,637. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

