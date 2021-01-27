The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.75

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.75 and traded as low as $30.72. The InterGroup shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.