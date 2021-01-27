The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.75

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.75 and traded as low as $30.72. The InterGroup shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.
About The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.
