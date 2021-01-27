The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Cut by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Hershey by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in The Hershey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in The Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.29. 18,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.