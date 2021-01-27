The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THG stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

