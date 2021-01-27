The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.25

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 2407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

