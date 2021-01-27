The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $281.76 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.