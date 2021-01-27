The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 436,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

