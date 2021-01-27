The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 492.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 35,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,768. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

