The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The AZEK traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 6129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

