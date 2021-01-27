The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,515 shares during the period. The AZEK makes up 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of The AZEK worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,987,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 2,780,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

