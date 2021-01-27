TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.