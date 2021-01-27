TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.36.

NYSE TFII opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

