TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an outperformer rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

