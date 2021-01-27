TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $53.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

