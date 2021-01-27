TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $53.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
