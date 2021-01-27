TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.29.

TFII opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

