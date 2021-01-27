TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Cowen

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $53.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.