TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $102.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

