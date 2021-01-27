TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $102.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.
Shares of TFI International stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
