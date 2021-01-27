TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.46.

Shares of TFII opened at C$88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.62. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

