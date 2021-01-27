TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.46.

Shares of TFII opened at C$88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.62. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

