TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Cormark

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC upgraded TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.77.

TSE TFII traded down C$2.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$86.04. 207,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,745. The firm has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.62. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.75.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

