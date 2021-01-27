Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.19.

TXN stock opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

