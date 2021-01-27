Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.59.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

