Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.66 EPS.

Shares of TXN traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.30.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

