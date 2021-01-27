Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.73-0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,710. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

