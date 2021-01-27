Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $162.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $138.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

