Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $112,982.10 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TER traded down $7.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

