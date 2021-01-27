Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.95

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 33874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $4,612,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.