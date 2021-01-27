Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.95

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 33874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $4,612,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
