Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Trading Down 7.2%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 1,106,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,745,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.