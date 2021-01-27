Telsey Advisory Group Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $2,290,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

