Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,700. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.52. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 58.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

