Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.25-11.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $383.68 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.97 and a 200-day moving average of $344.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.