Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.25-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.25-11.45 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $383.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

