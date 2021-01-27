Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.89. 8,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.05. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

