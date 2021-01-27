Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $286.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,091,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

