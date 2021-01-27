Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Decreased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86,880 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 3.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $36,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $286.23 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $294.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average of $209.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

