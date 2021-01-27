Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.44

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $11.63. Team shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 151,414 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.40 million.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Team by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

