TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 305.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -171.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

