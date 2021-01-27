TD Securities Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $115.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of TRRSF stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

