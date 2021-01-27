TD Securities Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to $40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIFZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

LIFZF opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

