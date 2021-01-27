TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.89. TCF Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,821,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246,227 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

