TC PipeLines, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TCP)

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TC PipeLines has decreased its dividend payment by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC PipeLines has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TC PipeLines to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

TCP stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. TC PipeLines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCP shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC PipeLines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

