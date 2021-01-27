Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $86,673,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.