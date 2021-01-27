Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of TARS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 1,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,741. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.