Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post sales of $38.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $76.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $210.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

